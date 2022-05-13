‘The Conners’ Renewed For Season 5 By ABC

Block party scheduled for Lanford: The Conners will return for a fifth season at ABC.

The Bruce Helford comedy remains ABC’s second-highest Wednesday comedy following The Goldbergs, and has been a steady performer for the network.

The Roseanne spinoff kicked off its fourth season with a live premiere that drew a .6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.37 million viewers. Despite all the early drama involving Roseanne Barr — who originally starred in the follow-up to the iconic sitcom Roseanne — the comedy has skillfully proved that a reboot can still thrive if it features popular stars like Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson.

A pickup for the sitcom seemed all but certain after the studio reached new pacts last month with Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), Goodman, Metcalf and Goranson. The actors didn’t have standard six-year contracts because of the way the spinoff came about in the wake of Roseanne’s implosion. They were year-to-year deals, instead.

Werner Entertainment, The Conners production company that handles cast negotiations, also makes a new license-fee deal with ABC every year.

Tom Werner serves as executive producer, along with Gilbert, Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.