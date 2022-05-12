‘The Bridge’ Creator Måns Mårlind Adapting Simon Stålenhag’s ‘Endymion’ For Television

Acclaimed artist Simon Stålenhag’s latest work Endymion, is being developed for the small screen. The Bridge creator Måns Mårlind is teaming with Infinite Entertainment, the production arm of visual effects and animation company Goodbye Kansas, and Stålenhag to develop Endymion as a television series. Infinite will be taking the project out to buyers.

Set in an alternative world at the dawn of the millennia, Endymion tells the story of a teenage girl who is searching for answers about her father’s mysterious death. She must team up with the other children of the Welsh blue-collar workers, who died while working with the new moon Endymion, to uncover the conspiracy of the international space program and redeem their parents, while accidentally discovering proof of extra-terrestrial life.

Infinite has been a longtime champions of Stålenhag’s work across all mediums and has been a creative collaborator on several projects. Endymion is Stålenhag’s first work created originally for an audiovisual format.

Infinite has also had a longtime relationship with Mårlind and brought the two artists together. Oliver Oftedal and Tom Olsson from Infinite will serve as Executive Producers of the series and Infinite’s sister company Goodbye Kansas Studios will be responsible for the series’ visual effects.

Stålenhag is the internationally acclaimed author and artist behind books The Electric State, which is being developed into a feature film by the Russo brothers, and Tales from the Loop, which was developed into a television series by Nathaniel Halpern for Prime Video. His highly imaginative images and stories depicting illusive sci-fi phenomena in mundane, hyper-realistic European and American landscapes have made Stålenhag one of the most sought-after visual storytellers in the world.

Mårlind’s credits include the critically acclaimed series Bron (The Bridge), and award-winning Midnight Sun. He has also directed feature-length films including Shelter starring Julianne Moore and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Underworld: Awakening starring Kate Beckinsale. He also directed the critically acclaimed film Shed No Tears. His latest work is the TV series The Defeated, starring Taylor Kitsch, Nina Hoss and Tuppence Middleton which he wrote, directed and co-produced with BRON Studios and StudioCanal.

Stålenhag is repped by Julia Angelin at Salomonsson Agency, who will also serve as Executive Producer of the series, and WME in the U.S.. Mårlind is repped by Agentfirman in Sweden and Zero Gravity Management in the U.S.