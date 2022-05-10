‘The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem’ Series To Close LA’s Israel Film Festival, ‘In Treatment’ Creator Hagai Levi To Be Feted

The Israel Film Festival is kicking off in LA this week and it’s going big on television.

The event is set to kick off with screenings of Israeli series such as False Flag and Tehran, while The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, the historical drama series picked up in the U.S. by Netflix, will close the festival with its American premiere.

Hagai Levi, creator of In Treatment, co-creator of The Affair and writer/director of HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage, is also being recognized at the event with the 2022 Achievement in Television Award.

Levi will be honored on May 12, followed by screenings of the first episode of new seasons of False Flag and Tehran. He will also take part in a panel discussion, moderated by Deadline, that will also include Dana Eden and Daniel Syrkin, co-creators of Apple’s Tehran, Francesca Orsi, SVP, Drama Series, HBO, Alon Shtruzman, CEO, Keshet International, Marc Korman, Partner, WME, Scripted Television and Adam Berkowitz, Founder, Lenore Entertainment Group.

Meir Fenigstein, founder and executive direct of the festival, said, “In this last decade American television viewers have discovered and embraced award-winning Israeli tv series that are being produced by today’s most innovative storytellers and talent from Israel. Creators like Hagai Levi have brought to the United States what Israeli audiences have long admired and enjoyed—original stories, fascinating characters, and outstanding production values.”