‘The Bachelor’ Renewed For Season 27 By ABC

They’re going to need more roses: ABC has renewed The Bachelor for a 27th season.

The dating show remains one of the network’s hottest properties. In its 26th season, the show ranked No. 1 in its times lot among adults 18-49. After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, The Bachelor delivered a 2.35 rating with Adults 18-49 this season.

Season 26 featuring Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Mo., was quite the hot mess. Echard dumped finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey at the same time because he decided Susie Evans was the one for him. Evans refused his proposal in the finale but it was revealed during the After the Rose special that they remain together. Love is grand!

But all’s well that ends well: Recchia and Windey will serve as co-stars on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It debuts Monday, July 11. It will be a first for the long-running franchise — two bachelorettes going on dates with the same gang of guys.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss is the franchise’s grand poobah.

