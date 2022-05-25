Joe Biden Going To Texas In “Coming Days” To Meet With Latest School Shooting Victims’ Families

For the second time in less than two weeks, President Joe Biden will personally go to the site of a fatal mass shooting in America.

“Jill and I will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and let them know we have a sense of their pain, and hopefully bring some little comfort to a community in shock, in grief and in trauma,” a clearly anguished commander-in-chief told a gathering at the White House today.

Texas School Shooting: Deadline’s Coverage

“I think we all must be for them, everyone,” Biden added.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, and killed 19 fourth-grade students, a teacher and another adult. The nation’s 212th mass shooting this year, the Lone Star State tragedy also saw 17 other individuals injured.

The killings come after an 18-year old white nationalist murdered 10 people at a Tops Friendly Market in a African-American neighborhood in Buffalo, NY. The president and the first lady traveled to the Empire State site to pay their respects and privately meet with mourning families on May 17.

Speaking on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One to return to D.C., Biden lamented the failed efforts after mass shooting after mass shooting to rein in the violence and proliferation of guns in America. POTUS said that reform was “going to be very difficult, but I’m not going to give up trying.”

The May 24 massacre in almost-border town of Uvalde is the worst school shooting in the gun-plagued nation in almost a decade. On December 14, 2012, a rifle-bearing 20-year-old killed 20 children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

Similar to the Uvalde killer, the Newtown shooter shot an older female family member before going on his rampage. Sadly, similar to the firearm brutality of 2012, the 30th K-12 shooting of 2022 will see any attempts at reform strangled by partisan politics and the much-feared NRA.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump are scheduled to speak at the NRA convention in Houston on Friday.