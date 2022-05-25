Beto O’Rourke Confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott At News Conference Over School Massacre: “This Was Totally Predictable”

Beto O’Rourke interrupted a news conference given by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to protest inaction to mass shooting incidents, accusing state leaders of “doing nothing” to address gun violence.

O’Rourke, who is trying to unseat Abbott in November’s election, initially was identified as a “protester” on CNN’s cable news chyron’s before it became apparent who he was.

“This was totally predictable,” O’Rourke said, at times pointing his finger at the governor as one man nearby shouted at him, “Sir, you are out of line. Please leave this auditorium.”

O’Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium by authorities, as photographers followed him.

"It's on you." In a striking moment, Texas gubernatorial candidate @BetoORourke interrupts Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference about the Uvalde shooting. pic.twitter.com/jINIAave6Y — The Recount (@therecount) May 25, 2022

The shooter murdered 19 students and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the latest incidence of the epidemic of gun violence that has gripped the U.S. for decades. The response to the horrific massacre also has further exposed the country’s divisions. While one man at Abbott’s press conference scolded O’Rourke to not politicize the situation, the Texas Democrat’s response is indicative of a feeling that the time has long passed to merely respond to shooting massacres with expressions of thoughts and prayers.

At his press conference, Abbott called the shooting “intolerable” and said that “it was unacceptable for us to have anybody in the state who would kill kids in our schools.”

“To say the least Uvalde has been shaken to its core. Families are broken apart. Hearts are forever shattered. All Texans are grieving with the people of Uvalde, and people are rightfully angry about what has happened.” He said that “our job is to ensure that the community is not going to be ripped apart….What they need now more than ever is our love.”

Since he has taken office, Abbott has backed measures to loosen gun laws.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, there was an increased presence of Los Angeles Police officers in and around schools.