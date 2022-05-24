14 Children & A Teacher Killed At Texas Elementary School, Governor Says

Refresh for updates… Fourteen students and one teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school west of San Antonio today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. He also confirmed that the 18-year-old gunman was shot dead by officers at Ross Elementary School in Ulvade.

Officials at nearby University Hospital said a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman were being treated there, and at least the older woman was in critical condition. Most of the victims were taken to Ulvade Memorial Hospital.

It is the deadliest school shooting in the United States since February 2018, when 14 students and three children were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Abbott told reporters that the shooter — whom he identified but Deadline will not — abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. He added that two officers also were hit by gunfire but not seriously injured. The governor said the shooter was a Uvalde resident and U.S. citizen who had attended Ross Elementary.

Abbott also cited reports that the gunman shot and killed his grandmother before entering the school, but he added, “I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden, who is flying back from his trip to Asia, has been briefed on the elementary school shooting and will address the nation from the White House at 5:15 p.m. PT.

“His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event,” Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.

“What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “[The gunman] shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher. … When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’ll be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. There are families that are in mourning right now.”

The governor added: “Our job is multi-fold: First, to make sure we address exactly what happened at this crime scene, and second, to make sure we take that information and do everything that is necessary to ensure that crime scenes like this are not going to be repeated in the future. And then we’re going to be able to ensure the safety and security of our school.”

Cable news outlets have gone to blanket coverage of the horrific crime at the school about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It has an enrollment of about 600 students. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District was placed on lockdown amid the incident.

The shooting comes 10 days after a man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.