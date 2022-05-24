Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures

Refresh for updates… A teenage gunman in Texas killed 14 students and a teacher Tuesday at an elementary school near San Antonio in what would be one of the deadliest mass shootings at a school in U.S. history.

Officials said an 18-year-old gunman was killed by police in response to the shooting, the deadliest school gun massacre in the U.S. since February 2018, when 14 students and three children were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. In 2012, a 20-year-old shooter killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season Finale After Tragic School Shooting In Texas

The reaction to today’s evil act at Robb Elementary School in rural Uvalde, Texas, was swift and visceral, with many online snapping back at “thoughts and prayers” tweets in exchange for calls to action to address gun violence in the country.

Here’s a sample of reactions from media and Hollywood circles:

2-day Twitter outrage doesn’t cut it. When you step into the voting booth this fall, VOTE GUN CONTROL. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

Vote like your kids lives depend on it because they fucking do. How many more? DO SOMETHING https://t.co/IA9Di6ALjG — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 24, 2022

Nothing was done after Sandy Hook to stop another school massacre like that happening again.

It’s now happened again. Schoolchildren being slaughtered in their classrooms should not be a political issue. Please, America, stop the partisan bullsh*t and do something to stop it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 24, 2022

There is no defense, no explanation, and no excuse not to deal with the issue of guns immediately.The leadership in this country is failing our children! Vote them all the fuck out! Both parties. And to those leaders I want to say,get the fuck off of your asses and DO SOMETHING! — Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) May 24, 2022

I know. And now the politicians will come out and lie and say THIS TIME WE DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! But they know they can’t. Because Republicans don’t give a fuck, and until Buckley v Valeo is reversed, the Democrats are powerless to fight the NRA. https://t.co/BpizHxNgpE — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 24, 2022

Are you happy now, Governor Abbott? I guess you are. https://t.co/cKJNgHd2wj — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2022

Don’t anyone dare do “thoughts and prayers”. We are way past that. We need reasonable gun legislation like every other rational country — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) May 24, 2022

Jesus Christ.

Another mass shooting in America.

This time in an elementary school.

How many Americans, how many little kids, need to die before we finally say enough and throw-out those standing in the way of gun reform? 💔 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 24, 2022

As you process the tragic school shooting news out of Texas bear in mind that the NRA posted this just yesterday – they’re meeting in *Texas* this coming Friday and *Trump* will be keynote speaking there, in person. The timing. Sheesh. The timing. https://t.co/utPh3TebL7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 24, 2022

God help us and help Uvalde, Texas. God help the the victims and their loved ones and pray for their souls hard right now. God help our sick country. God have absolute mercy on all of us. There is pure, unadulterated evil in this world. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

republicans will force you to have your kid but will do absolutely fucking nothing to keep them safe — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) May 24, 2022

2-day Twitter outrage doesn’t cut it. When you step into the voting booth this fall, VOTE GUN CONTROL. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

Fuck you @NRA Fuck you, every elected official who’s voted against gun reform. Fuck you @GregAbbott_TX and fuck you, every Republican voter who claims to be “pro-life” but don’t actually give the slightest shit about humans once their born. You are ignorant and complicit. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2022

We as a nation care more about celebs fighting in court than children dying in classrooms. And to everyone who claims to be pro life, where is your compassion for the children who die every fucking week in this nation by the military grade guns you cherish? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 24, 2022