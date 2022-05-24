You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Omicron BA.2.12.1 Becomes Dominant Covid Variant in U.S., Accounting For 58% Of New Cases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures

Texas School Shooting
Law enforcement personnel outside Robb Elementary School on Tuesday AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Refresh for updates… A teenage gunman in Texas killed 14 students and a teacher Tuesday at an elementary school near San Antonio in what would be one of the deadliest mass shootings at a school in U.S. history.

Officials said an 18-year-old gunman was killed by police in response to the shooting, the deadliest school gun massacre in the U.S. since February 2018, when 14 students and three children were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. In 2012, a 20-year-old shooter killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season Finale After Tragic School Shooting In Texas

The reaction to today’s evil act at Robb Elementary School in rural Uvalde, Texas, was swift and visceral, with many online snapping back at “thoughts and prayers” tweets in exchange for calls to action to address gun violence in the country.

Related Story

Texas Shooting: Broadcast Networks Move To News Coverage After 14 Children & Teacher Killed

Here’s a sample of reactions from media and Hollywood circles:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad