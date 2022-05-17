Telemundo Strikes Scripted Co-Pro Pact With Turkish Telenovela Specialist Inter Medya

Telemundo has struck a multi-year co-production deal with Turkish producer-distributor Inter Medya. The pair plans to capitalize on success of Turkish telenovela formats re-worked for Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S. and co-create several scripted shows for the Telemundo network.

Telemundo has had success with several Turkish-created dramas in recent years and today’s deal “propels Turkey’s storytelling powerhouse into the U.S. Spanish-language marketplace exclusively with Telemundo,” said Karen Barroeta, Executive Vice President, Production and Development for Telemundo Television Studios. “Merging the power and appeal of Turkish properties with Telemundo’s superior production capabilities further strengthens our position as a leading producer of premium scripted content.”

Inter Medya is among the most well-known Turkish production and distribution companies, comprising one of several that have established the country has a key creator and seller of high-end telenovela formats globally in the past decade.

It represents well-travelled Turkish series such as Ay Yapim’s Endless Love, Tims&B Productions’ Bitter Lands and The Trusted, and O3 Medya’s The Ambassador’s Daughter and Last Summer.

“As Inter Medya, we are thrilled to have turned our long-standing business relationship with Telemundo into a global business partnership,” said Can Okan, Founder and CEO of Inter Medya. “We are confident that we will achieve many more great successes with this cooperation, given Inter Medya’s 30 years of know-how and Telemundo’s long-standing experience in the sector. With this partnership, both Telemundo and Inter Medya have taken a big step towards strengthening and expanding their positions in the sector, with an uptrend and growth in both production and distribution.”

Telemundo Studios list of scripted co-production partners includes Brazil’s Globo, Spain’s Movistar, Colombia’s Caracol and Sony Latin America, among others.