‘Ted’: Alanna Ubach Joins Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock Series Based On Films

EXCLUSIVE: Alanna Ubach (Euphoria) has joined Seth MacFarlane’s comedy Ted, rounding out the main cast for the Peacock series based on his popular film franchise.

Ubach will play Susan Bennett. Susan is kind, selfless and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family, and sees the world through naive, rose-colored glasses.

In addition to MacFarlane, who is reprising the voice of the lovable foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted, Ubach joins series regulars Georgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes.

MacFarlane, who will also direct, write, co-showrun and executive produce all episodes, is joined by Modern Family alums Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh who will serve as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

The series comes from MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by the company’s President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark, who produced the film franchise, will also serve as executive producers. Series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television.

Universal Pictures and MRC Film’s Ted is the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time (not a sequel or based on other IP). Collectively, Ted and Ted 2 grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

Ubach can currently be seen on Season 2 of Max Levinson’s Euphoria on HBO and opposite Kaley Cuoco on HBO’s second season of The Flight Attendant. She also has a lead voice in animated series Crossing Swords, as well as Monsters, Inc. She also recently played Fox News’ Jeannine Pirro in Jay Roach’s Bombshell. Ubach is repped by Gersh and Margrit Polak Management.