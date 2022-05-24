Taraji P. Henson Set For ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’, Animated Sequel From Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount & Nickelodeon

Taraji P. Henson (Empire) will lend her voice to PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie—Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies’ sequel to 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie, which opened in the number one spot in more than 25 countries and grossed over $150M worldwide.

PAW Patrol: The Movie stemmed from Spin Master’s series PAW Patrol, which debuted on Nickelodeon in the U.S. in 2013. The children’s TV show centers on the young boy Ryder and his crew of search and rescue dogs known as PAW Patrol, watching as they go on missions to protect their community of Adventure Bay and nearby areas. Last year’s PAW Patrol film saw Ryder (Will Brisbin) and the pups be called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo) from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. With a simultaneous day-and-date release on Paramount+ in the U.S., the film quickly established itself as the number one most streamed movie on the platform, holding steady today where it is watched an average of 3+ times.

In PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, giving the PAW Patrol pups superpowers and transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference. It’s not yet clear who Henson will play.

Veteran animation director Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature) will return to direct from his script with returning writing partner, Bob Barlen (Bigfoot Family), who will take on the role of associate producer. Spin Master Entertainment’s President Jennifer Dodge will produce the film alongside Senior Vice President Development, Current Series and Feature Film, Laurie Clunie, and Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, Toni Stevens. Spin Master’s Co-Founder Ronnen Harary and EVP Adam Beder will exec produce alongside Peter Schlessel. The film is slated for release in theaters on October 13, 2023.

“I am so excited to be a part of the next PAW Patrol theatrical adventure,” said Henson. “While I don’t want to give too much away, my character in the film throws the pups some new challenges that they must unite to overcome. I think the film has a powerful message for kids that no matter how small they might be, they can still make a difference in their community.”

Henson is an Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor best known for her turn as Cookie Lyon on Fox’s Empire. Her recent credits include Disney+’s Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion and NBC’s Annie Live!, which had her playing orphanage matron Miss Hannigan. Other upcoming projects include Universal and Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, Blitz Bazawule’s adaptation of The Color Purple and Alessandro Camon’s adaptation of his play Time Alone, which will also star Mayans M.C.‘s Clayton Cardenas.

Henson is represented by CAA, M88 and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.