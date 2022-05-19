‘Vida’ Creator Tanya Saracho Developing Drama Series ‘Lovesong’ At Starz; Johnny Flynn Set As Composer & Co-EP

Tanya Saracho, who created the Starz series Vida which ran for three seasons, has set a new project at the streamer. Saracho is currently developing the half-hour drama Lovesong, it was announced on Thursday.

Musician and actor Johnny Flynn will also co-executive produce and serve as composer.

Lovesong follows two Mexican American childhood friends living in London as they both become entangled in a torturous love triangle with the same captivating singer-songwriter. A love story born out of betrayal and paid for with the cost of friendship. Steeped in the East London music scene, the series embarks on a cinematic contemplation of love, sex, identity, purpose, and the price of happiness.

The news arrives ahead of Starz’ inaugural #TakeTheLead summit on Thursday that’ll count with Saracho’s participation in the “Power of Allyship” panel about fighting for representation.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Tanya to bring her bold and tantalizing love story to life,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “Throughout her career and from Vida to Lovesong on Starz, her dedication to Latine representation embodies the spirit of #TakeTheLead.”

Through her overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Saracho will executive produce Lovesong, along with co-executive producer Christine Dávila, under her production banner Ojalá Productions.

“This story is very much a child of the pandemic, born from those times when we were yearning for love stories to soothe the soul and light the way through the dark times. This is also when the light of Johnny Flynn’s music found me and lit the way into the story. While I spent five months in London, Johnny was generous enough to lead me through his lived experience of the East London music scene, which now comprises the world of ‘Lovesong,'” said Saracho. “It’s wonderful to be coming home to Starz to conceive of my new story of love, a place that truly nurtured and supported me while I crafted the love story of the two Hernandez sisters in Vida, and I couldn’t be happier to return to bring this new narrative to life.”

Lovesong will be produced by UCP and Lionsgate Television for Starz. Senior Vice President of Original Programming, Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee the series on behalf of Starz. Directors of Development Liz Wile and Ebonie Hicklin are overseeing for UCP, and Executive Vice President & Head of Scripted Development, Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.