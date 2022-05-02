Tanya Reynolds Joins ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’; ‘The Throwback’ Adds Gregg Sulkin

EXCLUSIVE: Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) has signed on for a role in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. She’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Ravi Patel and Camille Guaty.

The upcoming film from Oscar-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand, Rio) is based on the 1955 children’s book by Crockett Johnson, which follows Harold—a curious four-year-old who, with his purple crayon, has the power to create a world of his own. David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Dinner for Schmucks) handled the screenplay adaptation, with John Davis (Dolemite Is My Name) producing through Davis Entertainment. The film is currently in post-production, and is slated for release in theaters on January 27, 2023.

Reynolds is known for her role as Lily on Netflix’s Sex Education. The actress most recently completed work as the lead in Channel 4’s dramedy I Hate You, and made her stage debut at The Royal Court in Scenes for the Girls. Her other credits include Mrs. Elton in Emma, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, Sky’s The Baby, and Outlander for Starz. She is represented by A&J Artists and The Artists Partnership in the UK, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

***

Gregg Sulkin Courtesy of Sela Shiloni

EXCLUSIVE: Gregg Sulkin (Marvel’s Runaways) has signed on to star alongside Justina Machado and Will Sasso in Mario Garcia’s indie comedy, The Throwback, which is heading into production in Tampa this month.

Garcia’s feature directorial debut follows Kate (Machado) and Matt (Sasso), a married couple in full-blown midlife crisis who are thrown into further turmoil when the former, an underappreciated and stressed ‘supermom,’ suffers a post-traumatic breakdown during the holiday season, causing her to regress to her 19-year-old college party-girl self. Sulkin will play Matt’s younger office rival Rick, who catches the attention of his wife.

Garcia wrote the script and will produce via his company Garcia Interactive, alongside Michael A. Alfieri of Miantri Films and Doug Fox. Machado and Sasso’s longtime manager, Danielle Del, will exec produce alongside Machado and Sterling Macer Jr.

Sulkin was recently one of the leads of Netflix’s comedy series, Pretty Smart, and will next star in the comedy Keeper of the Cup from Auroravista Entertainment. Additional TV credits include Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu and MTV’s Faking It. He is repped by APA and D2 Management.