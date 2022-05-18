Skip to main content
Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date, Simultaneous Cable Launch

Sylvester Stallone’s career as a TV leading man has a launch date. Paramount+ said today that Tulsa Kingthe longtime film star’s first lead turn on the small screen, will bow on Sunday, November 13.

The premiere also will be simulcast on Paramount Network, following the Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, led by fellow big-screen staple-turned-TV star Kevin Costner. The cable net also will air Episode 2 of Tulsa King behind Yellowstone on November 20.

Hailing from Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who, as he’s released from prison after 25 years, is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King marks Rocky Oscar winner Stallone’s first major lead television series, having guested on a number of classic shows including Police Story and Kojak back in the ’70s and more recently on This Is Us. 

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce. It is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown along with the upcoming Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man and 1932 (working title).

