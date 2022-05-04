‘Sweet Magnolias’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan in episode 210 of Sweet Magnolias. Cr. Steve Swisher/Netflix © 2021

Sweet Magnolias will be back for a third go-round. Netflix has renewed the romance drama series for a third season, with stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley set to reprise their roles.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Based on Sherryl Woods’ popular series of novels, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Season 2 ended with several cliff hangers. Ronnie and Dana Sue reunited but a mystery woman Kathy may mean trouble for Dana Sue in the upcoming season. The season also ended with the death of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr) and Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue in mourning over her passing.

Woods executive produces with Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) who returns as showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also serves as executive producer.

Variety was first to report the renewal.