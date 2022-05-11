Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Oscar nominee Bette Midler (The First Wives Club) and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will And Grace) are attached to star in The Fabulous Four from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker).

The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly.

The plan is to start pre-production in July and begin filming in September in Atlanta, Georgia and Key West, Florida.

Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales next week in Cannes and the project will likely have strong appeal for those in need of humour and diversion and looking to tap into the mature audience quadrant. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are representing the North American distribution rights.

Richard Barton Lewis (August Rush) is producing for Southpaw Entertainment. The original script comes from Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison (Golden Arm) and Moorhouse. Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak (August Rush) is executive-producing.

Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s Managing Director and Executive Vice President, stated: “We are delighted to bring a project to the market that reminds us how much fun movies can be. This incredible package feels like the film we all need right now.”

Moorhouse is repped by CAA and HLA Management in Australia; Midler is repped by CAA. Sarandon is repped by UTA. Mullally is represented by UTA and attorneys Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum & Morris.