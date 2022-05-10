‘Survivor’ Owner Banijay To Go Public Via SPAC Deal

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Survivor
CBS

Banijay, the company behind series such as Survivor, Peaky Blinders and MasterChef, is going public through an agreement with a SPAC investment group.

The deal will see Banijay chairman Stephane Courbit take the company, as well as online sports gambling group Betclic, public through FL Entertainment. The deal is being backed by investors including Bernard Arnault and Vincent Bolloré.

FL Entertainment Group will have an enterprise value of €7.2B, or €4.1B in equity value. The shares will begin trading on Euronext in Amsterdam on July 1.

The company said that FL Entertainment has a “compelling opportunity” as a public company through “both expected growth and the extensive consolidation opportunities for its two businesses.”

FL Entertainment will merge with SPAC Pegasus Entrepreneurs, which is backed by European asset management company Tikehau Capital and investment firm Financière Agache. Existing shareholders including Vivendi have agreed to reinvest in the new company,

Courbit called the move a “milestone” for the group. “As a result of the transaction, the group will benefit from a robust balance sheet and will be very well positioned to capture growth in the entertainment industry,” he said.

Banijay owns over 120 production companies across 22 countries including Endemol Shine North America, which it inherited as part of a major merger with the Big Brother producer in 2020.

“In forming FL Entertainment with Pegasus Entrepreneurs, our Chairman Stéphane Courbit has created new opportunities for Banijay to grow and maintain its resilient position in the market,” said Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti. “Aligning us with gold standard ESG and business excellence targets, the listing further strengthens our offering and we are all proud of the efforts of the wider LOV Group team in reaching this momentous milestone.”

