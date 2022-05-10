‘Survivor’ Owner Banijay To Go Public Via SPAC Deal

Banijay, the company behind series such as Survivor, Peaky Blinders and MasterChef, is going public through an agreement with a SPAC investment group.

The deal will see Banijay chairman Stephane Courbit take the company, as well as online sports gambling group Betclic, public through FL Entertainment. The deal is being backed by investors including Bernard Arnault and Vincent Bolloré.

FL Entertainment Group will have an enterprise value of €7.2B, or €4.1B in equity value. The shares will begin trading on Euronext in Amsterdam on July 1.

The company said that FL Entertainment has a “compelling opportunity” as a public company through “both expected growth and the extensive consolidation opportunities for its two businesses.”

FL Entertainment will merge with SPAC Pegasus Entrepreneurs, which is backed by European asset management company Tikehau Capital and investment firm Financière Agache. Existing shareholders including Vivendi have agreed to reinvest in the new company,