‘SurrealEstate’: Previously Canceled Paranormal Drama Series Will Return For Season 2 On Syfy

Syfy’s SurrealEstate will again see the light of day. The Canadian drama series, which was canceled last year, will return for a second season for premiere in 2023, Syfy has revealed.

The series, which stars Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read, follows an elite team of specialists at The Roman Agency who handle the cases no one else can — haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away.

SurrealEstate will join previously announced new scripted series Reginald the Vampire, a dramedy based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book, and space-set survival drama The Ark, from writer Dean Devlin, as well as Halloween horror movie Bring It On: Cheer or Die.

Syfy’s latest programming slate includes the return of the #1 and #2 new scripted cable series of 2021, the Alan Tudyk-led dramedy Resident Alien and Chucky, executive produced by Don Mancini. Both series will return with new episodes later this year on Syfy, with Chucky being simulcast on USA Network for its second consecutive season.

Details of Syfy’s new programming:

Reginald The Vampire

Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. The series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine.

Reginald the Vampire is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

The Ark

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive. The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.



Bring It On: Cheer Or Die

A cheer squad’s plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.

The film is written by Rebekah McKendry (All the Creatures Were Stirring) and Dana Schwartz (Noble Blood podcast) from a story by Alyson Fouse (Bring It On: Fight to the Finish), executive produced by Beacon partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons, produced by Griff Furst (You Might be the Killer), and co-produced by Tony Gonzalez (“Bring It On” franchise) and C. Eve Stewart (Tales from the Hood 3). Tony Gonzalez also returns aschoreographer.