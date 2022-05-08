Supreme Court Justices See Pro-Choice Activist Protests Outside Their Homes

U.S. Supreme Court police stand outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Alexandria, Va.

Saturday night saw pro-choice activists take to the streets outside the homes of Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, Bloomberg reported. .

The gathering of about 100 demonstrators armed with signs and chanting slogans marched from Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland to Roberts’ nearby home. They were ordered to disperse after returning to Kavanaugh’s residence. It is unclear if either Justice was at home.

Both incidents come days after the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, the federal opinion govering abortion rights.

“The time for civility is over, man,” protests organizer Lacie Wooten-Holway, 39, told Bloomberg. “Being polite doesn’t get you anywhere.”

The demonstration Saturday follows similar protests in cities nationwide following the leak of the draft opinion. There were also counter-protest gatherings in support of the Justices in some locations.

The actual Supreme Court ruling is expected in June.