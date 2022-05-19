‘Supernatural’ Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & Misha Collins Reunite At CW Upfront To Pitch Special Ideas

Having Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins on hand to each present their new series at the CW upfront, the network could resist getting the Supernatural trio back together on stage.

the CW

They interrupted the CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz spiel about movies and specials to pitch some ideas they have in the arena.

“Back of a napkin-type stuff like… A Very Castiel Christmas,” Collins said about an angel-themed holiday special named after his Supernatural character.

“How about an awards show from hell, we’ll call it the Demons’ Choice Awards,” Ackles said to a big laugh.

The CW is the TV home for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Padalecki’s idea was “a very special Hanukkah episode of Walker Texas Rabbi.”

He is the star and executive producer of the CW’s Walker, a Texas Walker Ranger reboot, and executive producer of new prequel series Walker: Independence; Ackles is executive producer of the new Supernatural prequel The Winchesters; Collins stars in the new DC drama Gotham Knights.

While not all jokes landed, and Pedowitz’s comedic timing was a little off (“Yeah, being a straight man, not my thing,” he admitted following the skit), the reunion showcased Padalecki, Ackles and Collins’s chemistry, which kept Supernatural going for so many years and livened up the upfront presentation.

“It’s fabulous to have all three of you back on stage again,” Pedowitz said.

Collins commemorated the reunion with an on-stage selfie, which he later posted on Instagram with the the caption, “The boys are back in town.”

