‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Keep Sunday Winning Streak; ‘Duncanville’ Makes Quiet Return

ABC and CBS kept their Sunday ratings momentum going, earning wins in the demo and audience, respectively.

Per Nielsen fast affiliates, American Idol was the night’s highest-rated program, while 60 Minutes delivered the most viewers. Idol earned a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, while 60 Minutes brought in 7.14 million viewers. This isn’t too surprising as the two programs have consistently won in their respective measures in the recent weeks. They also each marked their networks’ best titles of the evening.

At 7 p.m., America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 5.04M), up two tenths from the previous week, won the hour and bested a slightly down 60 Minutes (0.4, 7.14M) in the demo. At 7:30, Duncanville‘s Season 3 debuted, struggling to make a splash with a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo and less than 600,000 viewers. The premiere was stable in the demo from the Season 2 ender (0.2, 2.32M) but took a sizable dip in viewers. NBC aired Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them for a majority of the evening.

AFV warmed things up for American Idol (0.8, 5.83M), which ticked up in both measures from the preceding Sunday. Following Idol in the 8 p.m. hour were NCIS: Los Angeles (0.4, 5.11M), The Simpsons (0.3, 0.97M) and Riverdale (0.0, 200,000), which regained some ground in viewers. At 8:30 p.m., The Great North (0.2, 730K) matched its previous episode.

In the following hour, another NCIS: LA (0.4, 5.06M) and a new Family Guy (0.4, 1.01M) tied in the demo. Bob’s Burgers (0.3, 1.01M) ticked up.

The night concluded with The Rookie (0.5, 4.03M) up two tenths from the spinoff pilot, S.W.A.T. (0.4, 3.78M) and Weakest Link on NBC (0.2, 1.58).

Monday primetime looks pretty regular, save for Shark Tank on ABC at 9 p.m. The Endgame comes to a close on NBC at 10 p.m.

