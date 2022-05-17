Sundance Pic ‘Something In The Dirt’ Sells To UK Marking Lightbulb’s Biggest Acquisition To Date

EXCLUSIVE: UK film outfit Lightbulb Film Distribution has picked up well-received Sundance sci-fi comedy Something In The Dirt, marking the company’s biggest acquisition to date.

Shot during the pandemic, the intimate film is directed by and starring Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, the filmmaking duo behind Synchronic and The Endless.

For their fifth feature, the pair have taken on a meta mystery. When neighbours John and Levi witness supernatural events in their Los Angeles apartment building, they realise documenting the paranormal could inject some fame and fortune into their wasted lives. Down an ever-deeper, darker rabbit hole, their friendship frays as they uncover the dangers of the phenomena, the city and each other.

The deal was negotiated with Tatyana Joffe of XYZ Films. Lightbulb plan to release the film theatrically in Q4.

Commented Sales and Acquisitions Director, Peter Thompson: “We are delighted to be bringing Something In The Dirt to UK and Ireland audiences later this year. Moorhead and Benson are visionary filmmakers. Their mind-bending stories are always compelling and this latest project is no different; it’s another bold, elevated-genre gem.”