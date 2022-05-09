You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

BAFTA TV Awards: Sean Bean Wins Leading Actor for BBC Prison Drama ‘Time’, Beating ‘It’s A Sin’s’ Olly Alexander And Stephen Graham

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Winning Time' Finale: Magic's Lakers Reach Dynasty Status As EP Max Borenstein Counters Kareem & Jerry West Foul Calls, Offers Season 2 Hints
Read the full story

‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Updates On Highly-Anticipated Season Four At BAFTA TV Awards

Succession Emmys
Television Academy

It only feels like yesterday that the hapless Tom Wambsgans stabbed his wife and brothers-in-law in the back in the epic conclusion to Succession season three but series four has already nearly wrapped, according to creator Jesse Armstrong.

The highly-anticipated latest series could air as soon as next year and Armstrong told a group of journalists at last night’s BAFTA TV Awards that the team is nearly there.

“We are just almost wrapping up the season,” he said.

“We write and we do it here in London, so the American writers come over. I always have some ideas to go into it with but they are really good people to talk about the nuances of a character and the world watching the show.”

Other writers on the Sky/HBO mega-hit include I Hate Suzie creator Lucy Prebble and Veep’s Tony Roche.

Armstrong was tight-lipped about the plot, which will pick up after arch-patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) revealed he was in cahoots with Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and his kids are reeling, and Armstrong said he still doesn’t have an overall end date for the show in mind.

“I don’t think it should go on forever [but] we are still having fun at the moment,” he added.

Armstrong was speaking as Macfadyen won the award for Supporting Actor at last night’s swanky London do.

Armstrong collected the award on Macfadyen’s behalf, reading out congratulations from co-stars Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun.

Jodie Comer and Sean Bean won the major acting BAFTAs, while Supporting Actress went to Help’s Cathy Tyson, and it was a disappointing night for It’s A Sin, losing out in all four categories it was nominated in.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad