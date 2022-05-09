‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Updates On Highly-Anticipated Season Four At BAFTA TV Awards

It only feels like yesterday that the hapless Tom Wambsgans stabbed his wife and brothers-in-law in the back in the epic conclusion to Succession season three but series four has already nearly wrapped, according to creator Jesse Armstrong.

The highly-anticipated latest series could air as soon as next year and Armstrong told a group of journalists at last night’s BAFTA TV Awards that the team is nearly there.

“We are just almost wrapping up the season,” he said.

“We write and we do it here in London, so the American writers come over. I always have some ideas to go into it with but they are really good people to talk about the nuances of a character and the world watching the show.”

Other writers on the Sky/HBO mega-hit include I Hate Suzie creator Lucy Prebble and Veep’s Tony Roche.

Armstrong was tight-lipped about the plot, which will pick up after arch-patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) revealed he was in cahoots with Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and his kids are reeling, and Armstrong said he still doesn’t have an overall end date for the show in mind.

“I don’t think it should go on forever [but] we are still having fun at the moment,” he added.

Armstrong was speaking as Macfadyen won the award for Supporting Actor at last night’s swanky London do.

Armstrong collected the award on Macfadyen’s behalf, reading out congratulations from co-stars Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun.

Jodie Comer and Sean Bean won the major acting BAFTAs, while Supporting Actress went to Help’s Cathy Tyson, and it was a disappointing night for It’s A Sin, losing out in all four categories it was nominated in.