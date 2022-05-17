STX’s John Friedberg Exiting As President Of International

EXCLUSIVE: After a seven-year stint at the studio, John Friedberg, President of STXinternational, is set to transition to a consultancy role with the company as he pursues new opportunities, we can reveal.

We understand STX will continue to work with Friedberg on a non-exclusive consultancy basis. No immediate replacement is expected to be named.

The hard-charging exec has been integral to STX’s international acquisitions and distribution business, including worldwide sales and direct theatrical distribution in the UK.

Friedberg was instrumental in the company’s acquisition of films including Greenland, The Interpreter and The Mauritanian, and upcoming releases including Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Ferrari, Greenland: Migration, Devotion, and The Marsh King’s Daughter.

The move comes amid a period of restructure for STX, which was recently acquired by The Najafi Companies.

STX’s Adam Fogelson said: “International has been and will continue to be fundamental to our success and John has done an incredible job managing our international and global acquisitions business. More recently, he has been serving as a hands-on producer for several of our productions. As John transitions to a new entrepreneurial chapter of his life, we fully support his ambitions and decision, and we look forward to continuing to work together on the projects we already have initiated as well as new business and opportunities.”

Friedberg added: “STX has been an incredible experience and I want to thank Bob, Adam, Noah, and Andy for their commitment to the international business over the years. I also want to thank Jahm Najafi and The Najafi Companies for their faith in our business and continued support. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside some incredible filmmakers, producing partners, and distributors, and as I transition to this new role, I have every confidence in my friends and colleagues that comprise the international team we built together across both London and Los Angeles.”

Prior to joining STX, Friedberg spent a decade leading sales and distribution for QED International.