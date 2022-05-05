Studio Lambert Makes UK & US Changes; Channel 4 Comedy Acquisition; Banijay’s Mastiff CEO — Global Briefs

Studio Lambert Promotes Trio In UK & U.S.

The Circle producer Studio Lambert has made a series of promotions in its development teams on both sides of the Atlantic. Niall O’Driscoll is relocating from London, where he was Head of Development, Unscripted, to become Senior VP of Development and Current in LA, with his deputy Harry Knott (aka Harry Garne) taking his previous role in the UK. O’Driscoll will report to Executive VP Jack Burgess. At Studio Lambert North, indie’s Manchester-based subsidiary, Rose Hibbert has been upped to Head of Talent from her previous rile as Talent Manager and will report to Head of Unscripted Darrell Olsen. The moves come as Studio Lambert’s fourth season of Netflix reality show The Circle launches the week. Other upcoming shows include Amazon’s highschool dating format Lovestruck High, Netflix competition Dance 100 and NBC adventure series Million Dollar Island.

Channel 4 Buys Paramount+ Australian Comedy ‘Spreadsheet’

British broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired eight-part Katherine Parkinson comedy Spreadsheet from distributor ITV Studios. The show, originally for Paramount+ Australia and from Northern Pictures, follows The IT Crowd star Parkinson as a divorced mother of two who wants sex without commitment and develops a database of sexual options to help her search. Writer Kara Ellis created the show with Darren Ashton. Channel 4 will premiere it on May 18 in a 10pm slot before releasing it as a boxset on streamer All4. “Spreadsheet is a hilarious, risqué comedy which we are thrilled to be showing on Channel 4 and All 4. It has a distinctive, strong voice which we know will really resonate with our audience,” said Channel 4 Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee.

Banijay Nordic’s Mastiff Demark Names New CEO

Banijay Nordic has raided Fremantle-owned Scandi producer Strong Productions for its new CEO. Kristian Farcin-Leth joins the Wild Wonderful Denmark producer to replace Mads Ulrich Holmstrup, who is stepping down after 20 years. Farcin-Leth previously worked at Mastiff as Programme Director and another Banijay-owned Nordic operation, Nordisk Film TV. He’ll report to Banijay Nordic Group COO Caroline Spodsberg and Mastiff Chairman Nordic Group CEO Jacob Houlind.