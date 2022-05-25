‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Sets Broadway Return In ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

EXCLUSIVE: Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will return to Broadway this summer in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Beginning July 19, Matarazzo will play the role of Jared Kleinman in the long-running musical.

The casting was announced today by producer Stacey Mindich. Dear Evan Hansen is playing at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

“Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company,” Matarazzo said in a statement. “This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in the 2011 production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and returned for Les Misérables in 2014.

Also joining the Dear Evan Hansen cast on July 19 are Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy, and from the show’s North American tour, Noah Kieserman as Connor Murphy, and Ciara Alyse Harris as Alana Beck.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.