‘Stranger Things’ Pushes Kate Bush’s 1985 Single ‘Running Up That Hill’ To No. 1 On iTunes

Netflix’s Stranger Things is helping revive a blast from the past on the heels of the show’s Season 4 premiere on Friday. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is currently No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

The song first appears in the premiere episode and plays a significant role in Max’s (Sadie Sink) story.

“Running Up That Hill” is the first single off Bush’s album Hounds of Love that would go on and become her biggest hit of the era. The track was originally titled “A Deal With God” but was changed by her label for fear that it would be blacklisted in religious countries like Italy, France, and Australia.

This isn’t the first time Stranger Things help revive the theme song to the hit fantasy film The NeverEnding Story by Limahl last season. YouTube revealed at the time that searches for the music video spiked 800 percent shortly after the new episodes were released.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are currently available to stream via Netflix.

Catch the video for “Running Up That Hill” below.