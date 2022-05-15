Steve Martin Crashes ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Selena Gomez’s ‘SNL’ Debut For Sketch On Whoopie Cushion Inventor

Steve Martin crashed his Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez’s first episode as host of SNL, for a pre-taped sketch on whoopie cushion inventor, Archie Gizmo.

The segment on Martin’s fictional inventor came as part of the show American Inventors, hosted by Taylor Gosh (Gomez). “The automobile, paper cup, dancing, computer. These were all invented. But who did that, and what is their story?” Gosh wonders up top. “We begin with Archie Gizmo, the brilliant inventor of the whoopie cushion.”

We then cut to Gizmo himself, who explains that back in the early ’60s, he was just a “struggling gag inventor,” who had thus far created only an early prototype of the whoopie cushion. “I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and [have] a noise come from his butt,” said Gizmo, “but I just couldn’t figure out what noise.”

Helping the inventor to crack the case is Ms. Dina Beans (Aidy Bryant), a woman he sees from afar at a party. “Her energy was magnetic; her eyes were endless,” recalls Gizmo, “and every time she sat down, gas.”

“It was that night he realized the funniest noise that could come out of a butt was a fart,” notes Gosh, who explains that following Gizmo’s epiphany, whoopie cushions began flying off shelves. “He had a bona fide hit,” she says, “and it didn’t stop there. Dina Beans became his muse.”

“I fell in love with Dina, and she was behind every good idea I ever had,” says Gizmo. “Because you see, she wasn’t just a chronic gas-passer. She was also the most viciously unlucky woman I had ever met.”

We subsequently cut to a montage which sees Dina struck by lightning repeatedly, and have her eyeballs spontaneously pop out of their sockets. As it turns out, every instance of misfortune wound up inspiring one Archie’s classic gags, like the hand buzzer, google-eyed slinky glasses or electric gum.

“Archie became the most famous gag inventor in the world,” says Gosh, “and it was all thanks to Dina Beans.”

While Gizmo got rich off of the gags Beans’ bad luck inspired, the inventor says he never lost sight of the fact that “Dina was the prize, and the greatest gag she ever goofed was marrying a guy like me.”

Gomez hosted tonight’s episode, with Post Malone serving as musical guest. Check out the inventor sketch above.