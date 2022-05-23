Stephanie Leifer Exits As ABC Signature Head of Current After 28 Years At Disney

EXCLUSIVE: One of the longest-tenured ABC/ABC Signature executives, Stephanie Leifer, is leaving her post as EVP Current Programming for ABC Signature after combined 28 years at the studio and ABC. I hear this is an executive move made by ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis.

Leifer, who is very well liked in the creative community, has served as head of current programming at ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, and predecessor ABC Studios since 2010, overseeing all current series.

Prior to joining the studio in 2006, Leifer worked for 12 years at ABC, rising through the ranks from an assistant in the Movie of the Week department to an executive in Current Programming, Drama Development and Comedy Development. Before that, from 2002-2006, she was SVP of Comedy Development for the ABC network, which she joined in 1994.

Leifer began her career as a production associate at WGBH-TV in Boston, Massachusetts and was a literary assistant at Writers and Artists Agency.