Asked this morning at the Cannes presser about how the fest sidelines female filmmakers, Stars at Noon director took the high road, and didn’t throw the event, which lauded her with the Directors’ Fortnight prize for 2017’s Let the Sunshine In, under the bus.

In recent days, Cannes has been dinged on social media for its lack of representing more women on its two-day (in total six hours) panel about the future of cinema. While Tuesday’s dais was filled with all male filmmakers, led by Guillermo del Toro, day 2 saw the arrival of Lynne Ramsay, Rebecca Zlotowski, and Agnes Jaoui who sounded off on the topic.

“About (the) women (question); I had no choice. I was a woman since my birth. So, I think it’s much better now,” Denis said.

“Still, I can say that it’s really hard for men and women to do a movie; harder for women,” she added, “Women are tough.”

“It’s important to be tough when making film; it’s sort of obstination that makes them often,” Denis continued.

She pointed to the pic’s scribe on the panel, Léa Mysius, “she experienced her debut as a filmmaker, which is probably very different than mine.”

“I think there’s a part of luck, but when a producer choose you as the best person, not for the worst reasons,” Denis commented about her opportunities in life, “And I never met the wort reason, I was lucky.”

Stars at Noon is a feature take on Denis Johnson’s novel, and set during the Nicaraguan Sandanista revolution circa 1984 and revolves around a couple of Americans of dubious character who misspend time in Central America before coming to the realization that it’s about time to split. However, it’s a bit late. Margaret Qualley is a journalist who falls for an enigmatic businessman (Joe Alwyn) as they become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies.