‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Skeleton Crew’ From ‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts Confirms Jude Law; Sets 2023 Premiere

Jude Law is coming to a galaxy far far away.

The Harry Potter alum will star in the new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford. The latest in Star Wars’ ever-expanding streaming presence, Skeleton Crew will premiere next year.

The news was revealed today amidst. plethora of Jedi and Rebel Alliance info dropped at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. There had whispers for weeks that Law would be in the series, but today was the official LucasFilm confirmation.

Taking place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, and Book Of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew is about “a group of kids who are about ten years old who gets lost in the Star Wars universe,” stated Watts at the confab Thursday of the long rumored series. “It stars four kids but it’s not a kids show,” he added.

Along with Watts and Spider-Man: Homecoming scribe Ford, small screen Stars Wars overlords Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will executive produce Skeleton Crew too.

