Star Wars Day: Mark Hamill, Bob Iger And Disney Celebrate May The Fourth

The high priest of May the Fourth, Mark Hamill, has been doing a three-day walkup on Twitter to the most holy of Star Wars holidays: Star Wars Day. His latest is an irresistible installment today that invokes the song “Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger was, as usual, ahead of the game with a classy May 3rd tweet honoring George Lucas. It featured a photo of the duo sitting in the Millennium Falcon with the caption, “Thank you #georgelucas, for creating the incredible mythology of @starwars”

Disney Parks tweeted that part of its celebration will be limited-edition Star Wars merchandise on sale at the Disney Hollywood Studios’ Stage 1 Company Store starting May 4.

At Disneyland, the Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Mountain returns, as will special character interactions and new photo spots celebrating the Disney+ original series set in the Star Wars galaxy. There will be a replica of the palace throne from The Book of Boba Fett. The ancient Jedi temple on Tython where Grogu connected with the Force on season two of The Mandalorian will be another new backdrop offered. There will also be character interactions and new Star Wars-themed food.

But all that may be bantha fodder next to what some speculate may be the big treat: A second Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer with a good look at Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

May The First Not Be The Worst With You pic.twitter.com/AonDlah7Uw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 1, 2022

May The Second You Get Home Call So I Don't Worry pic.twitter.com/7OLpZvrFFm — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 2, 2022

May The Third Word Be Bird Bird Bird_Bird Is The Wordhttps://t.co/8Xwi5q0XZ6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 3, 2022

To celebrate #Maythe4thBeWithYou tomorrow, @DisneyPhotoPass Service is launching four new photo opportunities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Take a look: https://t.co/3Hra991Cjc pic.twitter.com/HuI5MVi4SK — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 3, 2022