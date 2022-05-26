‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ To Debut In August On Disney+, Gets Teaser; Season 2 To Start Filming This Fall

Star Wars‘ Rogue One prequel Andor will be hitting Disney+ in late summer.

Today at the Star Wars Celebration confab in Anaheim, it was unveiled that the Diego Luna-led series is set to debt on the House of Moues streamer on August 31. Like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that debts tomorrow on Disney+, Andor will kick off with two episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

In that rebel vein, take a look at the Andor teaser that just dropped:

Additionally, Andor is expanding its initial first season 12-episode run to 24 episodes with an unsurprising second season. Showrunner Tony Gilroy said today that the series will be back in front on the cameras in November for a Part 2. “We’re going to rewind 5 years back from Rogue One, Gilmore told fans onstage Thursday. “We’ve already shot 12 episodes!”

In the new series, Luna reprises his Rogue One character, Cassian Andor, in an examination of the character’s backstory. The series is set during the height of the Empire and begins with the destruction of Andor’s homeworld. Luna has described Andor as “the journey of a migrant…That feeling of having to move is behind this story…That shapes you as a person. It defines you in many ways, and what you are willing to do.”

The Andor news came during the Lucasfilm panel Thursday at this year’s Star Wars Celebration. As one would assume, the fan-forward event kicked off with Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregror coming onstage to talk about the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which debuts tonight on the streamer. The first two episodes will be shown to fans in Anaheim tonight ahead of their Disney drop.

“We started to feel all your love for the prequels that we made,” McGregor said to to the full house.

Star Wars Celebration runs through Sunday.