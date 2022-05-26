It Starts On The Page: Read The Script For The Season 1 Finale Of ‘Squid Game’

After being told that his story was too grotesque and unrealistic, Hwang Dong-hyuk set aside his script for Squid Game for 10 years. When Netflix came looking for overseas content, Hwang took his shot and gave it a drama that quickly became the most-watched series in the streaming service’s history.

The Season 1 finale for the groundbreaking Korean survival drama is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Squid Game stars Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a divorced father with a gambling addiction, as he joins 455 other contestants with crippling financial debt to risk their lives in a series of deadly children’s games to win a large cash prize. While losing the game means death, each contestant lost adds more money to the prize.

The season finale, titled “One Lucky Day,” begins with the final game in the sadistic series of children’s games, the eponymous Squid Game. After starting with 456 players, only Gi-hun and Sang-woo remain to fight for the prize money in this last game. Once childhood friends, Gi-hun and Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo) have played the Squid Game before, but now the risks and rewards are much higher.

Squid Game has been renewed for a second season and has already started its awards run, with three SAG Awards wins and Best Drama noms from the likes of the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

In the meantime, click below to read the full script for “One Lucky Day”: