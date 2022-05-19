‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Developing Satire Based On Success Of ‘Squid Game’ Titled ‘The Best Show On The Planet’

EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is in early stage development on a satire about the creation of Netflix’s Squid Game, which became a global hit overnight, provisionally titled The Best Show on the Planet.

The Korean auteur revealed the news exclusively during an interview for Deadline’s Disruptors Magazine, which you can read here.

Hwang stressed that the project is in its infancy, with few details available to share, but said the satirical comedy would be a reflection on Squid Game’s overnight success, based on his personal experience of being thrust into the limelight.

Squid Game was undoubtedly the hit of 2021, reaching more than 100M households faster than any other show and, at its peak, sitting atop Netflix’s most-watched list in 94 countries.

Hwang is focusing on developing three shows at the moment: The Best Show on the Planet, a feature inspired by a novel by revered Italian essayist Umberto Eco and the second season of Squid Game.

While the latter hasn’t technically been greenlit, Hwang is putting much of his mental energy into preparing for it, formulating ideas and thinking of new games and characters. He is targeting a Halloween 2024 launch and confirmed to Deadline recently that fan favorite Gi-hun will return along with the shadowy Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun.

“Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for Season 2 not being so good,” he told Deadline.