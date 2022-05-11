‘South Park’: Paramount+ Sets Third Television Movie Event Titled ‘The Streaming Wars’

Paramount+ will welcome back yet another South Park special event when June rolls around.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform unveiled South Park The Streaming Wars, which will premiere on Wednesday, June 1. The Streaming Wars is just the third installment of 14 planned television movie events, following Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns, set via South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s deal with ViacomCBS. The pact also renewed the long-running comedy series on Comedy Central through 2027.

In South Park Streaming Wars, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence.

Paramount+ also revealed that it will debut the fourth South Park television movie event later in the summer.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Watch a teaser for the upcoming special above.