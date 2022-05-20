Sony Pictures International Productions Snags Turkish And Korean Remake Rights To Ariel Winograd’s Argentinian Comedy ‘Mama Se Fue De Viaje’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) is set to remake Ariel Winograd’s Argentinian comedy Mama Se Fue De Viaje (Ten Days Without Mom) in Turkey and South Korea.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group’s local-language production arm has tapped FilmSharks’ subsidiary The Remake Co. for the rights, having previous remade the 2017 title in Spain.

The comedy follows Víctor and Vera Garbor, who have been married for 20 years with four children. Absorbed by his work Víctor largely ignores wife and kids until Vera, overwhelmed by domestic life, decides to take a vacation from her family. There the problems begin.

In Spain, the film was remade was Padre No Hay Más Que Uno (Father There is Only One) with Santiago Segura directing and has spawned two sequels. The original film took $15.8M, while the second grossed $15.3M and the third is set to release in theaters on July 15. SPIP also holds German remake rights to the film.

“This property has universal appeal, as already evidenced by our great success with the Padre No Hay Más Que Uno franchise in Spain. Localizing this story for Turkey and Korea has the potential to become a beloved franchise in both countries,” said Michael Rifkin, Co-Head of Sony Pictures International Productions.

In Argentina, the comedy from Winograd (That’s Not Cheating, No KIds) and starring Diego Peretti (No Kids) and Carla Peterson (2 + 2), debuted in 2017 through Buena Vista International and became the country’s top movie of the year with 1.7M ticket sales.

“We are happy to continue working with our friends at Sony Pictures International Productions, a team that has made us feel right at home as we’ve collaborated on several deals and productions over the years,” said Guido Rud, CEO and founder, FilmSharks.

SPIP, co-headed by Rifkin and Shebnem Askin, releases around 30 films annually across 12 territories.