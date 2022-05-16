Sony Pictures Imageworks Appoints Laura Fitzpatrick As VP New Business

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Fitzpatrick has joined Sony Pictures Imageworks as VP New Business. In her new role, she will be responsible for third party VFX business development and strategic planning for long-term growth. She will also oversee worldwide sales, marketing and client engagement, reporting to EVP Michelle Grady. Upcoming projects Fitzpatrick will have a hand in include the animated features The Sea Beast and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Fitzpatrick most recently served as Global Managing Director at visual effects company Mr. X, where she was responsible for strategic growth planning, financial oversight, and management of teams across multiple facilities.

“Laura is a strategic, forward-thinking executive who is admired by peers throughout the industry,” said Grady. “We are extremely excited to welcome Laura into the Imageworks fold.”

“I am thrilled to join the award-winning team at Sony Pictures Imageworks,” added Fitzpatrick. “Their creativity and innovative genius is unparalleled in the industry and I look forward to expanding their feature and episodic business.”

Prior to her time at Mr. X, Fitzpatrick worked at MPC as an executive producer and VFX producer on projects including Artemis Fowl, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, The Greatest Showman, Murder on the Orient Express, Blade Runner 2049 and Maleficent. The UK native also previously held VFX producer roles at Pixomondo, Digital Domain and Cinesite. She began her her career in 2006 at Peerless Camera Company, where she worked on a variety of feature and short projects.

Sony Pictures Imageworks Inc. is a unit of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group—a VFX and computer animation studio based in Vancouver and Culver City. The company received Oscars for its work on Spider-Man 2 and the animated short The ChubbChubbs!, and has also contributed to the effects and animation of films including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Vivo, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Mulan, among many others.