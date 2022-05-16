Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Un Certain Regard Title ‘All The People I’ll Never Be’ – Cannes

Ahead of its world premiere in Un Certain Regard section of Cannes, the Davy Chou directed and written feature All the People I’ll Never Be has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.

The New York-based specialty label took all rights in North America, Latin America, Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand.

They’ll release the movie under the new title, Return to Seoul. Pic makes its world premiere on the Croisette this Sunday.

On an impulse, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France. The headstrong young woman starts looking for her biological parents in a country she knows so little about, taking her life in new and unexpected directions.

Produced by Charlotte Vincent under her Aurora Films banner and Katia Khazak, co-produced by Hanneke Van Der Tas, Cassandre Warnauts, and Jean-Yves Roubin, and associate produced by Ha Min-Ho and Chou, the movie stars Park Ji-Min, Oh Kwang-Rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-Young, Yoann Zimmer, and Louis-Do De Lencquesaing.

“I’m tremendously excited to work together with Sony Pictures Classics,” said Chou. “They are home to so many great films. I’m looking forward to sharing Return to Seoul with their audiences worldwide.”

Added Sony Pictures Classics in a statement: “Return to Seoul speaks to the younger audience returning to theaters as well as the classical specialized film audience. A great story of a woman in search of her past. It is satisfying and promises success on all levels. Return to Seoul instantly elevates Davy Chou to the highest level of filmmakers working today.

Said MK2 Films, “Davy Chou has made a very moving film that takes you to unexpected places with an incredible central performance from Park Ji-Min as the formidable yet vulnerable Freddie, and we are thrilled to be working with him and partnering again with Sony Pictures Classics on its international release.”

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and MK2 Films.