Sony’s 3000 Pictures Acquires Film Rights To ‘I Think My Mother-In-Law Is Trying To Kill Me’; Jessica Knoll To Adapt Reddit Short Story & Executive Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures’ 3000 Pictures has preemptively acquired film rights to I Think My Mother-In-Law Is Trying to Kill Me—a psychological thriller, based on a Reddit short story by Nick Moorefox.

While the plot for the upcoming film is being kept under wraps, the story published in 2019 centers on an unnamed character, who becomes convinced that their mother-in-law Betsy is trying to poison them. “Everyone has their own nightmare in-law story, though I couldn’t imagine how bad mine would be,” the protagonist says up top. “As it turns out the worst thing wasn’t my mother-in-law poisoning me, the worst thing was why she did it.”

New York Times bestselling author Jessica Knoll will adapt the first-person story for the screen and executive produce. Lit Entertainment Group’s Adam Kolbrenner and Ground Control’s Scott Glassgold are attached to produce, with Marisa Paiva on board to oversee the project for 3000 Pictures.

Knoll recently adapted her own novel, the New York Time bestseller Luckiest Girl Alive, for Netflix. The film, starring Mila Kunis, will debut on the streamer this fall.

Knoll is also producing and adapting her second novel, The Favorite Sister, into a television series, with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories. She’s otherwise known for writing the screenplay Til Death, which made The Black List in 2019.

Knoll is represented by CAA and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo; the producers and the story by Verve.