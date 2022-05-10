Sonja Sohn Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Will Trent’

Sonja Sohn is set as a lead opposite Ramón Rodríguez in ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent, from 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Will Trent, written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Sohn will play Amanda, the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Will’s (Rodriguez) boss, she’s coldly competent and always camera ready for a press conference. Climbing the ranks at the GBI has made Amanda a real ball-buster, but she has a mysterious soft spot for Will.

Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin and Iantha Richardson also star.

Heldens and Thomsen executive produce along with Slaughter and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

On the feature side, Sohn is next set to star in Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic, directed by George Tillman. She recently wrapped shooting James Rowe’s thriller Breakwater, opposite Mena Suvari and Dermot Mulroney. Her previous credits include Steven Soderbergh’s High Flying Bird, Star Trek: Discovery, The Chi, Utopia, Luke Cage and HBO’s The Wire.

As a breakout filmmaker and director Sohn’s HBO documentary Baltimore Rising about the Baltimore protests following Freddie Grays murder premiered in November 2017. Her second feature documentary for HBO, The Slow Hustle, chronicles the still unsolved death of Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter, fatally shot in 2017. Sohn is repped by APA and More/Medavoy Management.