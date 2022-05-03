‘Sonic Prime,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’ & More: Netflix Teases Upcoming Kids Animated Series Slate

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
A slew of upcoming kids animated series will make their debut on Netflix, including Sonic Prime, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Daniel Spellbound and We Lost Our Human.

With a blog post shared on Tuesday, Netflix’s VP Animation Series John Derderian unveiled new additions to existing series and teaser photos for upcoming titles. The blog post, which can be read in full here, unveiled a the new interactive special Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, new episodes of The Cuphead Show!, Sharkdog, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Netflix has yet to set premiere dates for their upcoming shows, including Dead End: Paranormal Park and My Dad the Bounty Hunter, but has shared photos for all of them. See the pictures below.

Netflix
 Daniel Spellbound
Netflix
Netflix
Dead End: Paranormal Park Netflix
Netflix

