Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat.

“We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before, he going to be alright.’”

That proved to be an entirely optimistic view, as Snoop Dogg soon discovered.

“We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” Snoop Dogg said. “When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted.”

Shakur’s mother Afeni Shakur, however, was there. She told him to get it together and talk to her son.

“She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.’”