‘SNL’s Weekend Update Gives Exiting Cast Members Aidy Bryant & Pete Davidson The Last Laugh

Tonight’s SNL season finale saw ‘s anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che saying goodbye to longtime cast members Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson.

Stopping by the Update desk first to reprise her role as a Trend Forecaster alongside Bowen Yang was Bryant, who kicked off her appearance with a segment on what’s in and out, when it comes to Summer Fruit.

“In: Grapes with seeds,” said Yang.

“In: Tying cherry stems with tongue to impress for sex,” said Bryant.

“In: Watermelon Sugar, song,” added Yang. “”And out?”

“Navel orange!” said Yang and Bryant in unison.

“Navel orange, ew!” joked Yang. “Why do you have a belly button? You’re a fruit!”

“What’s next? Honeydews with C-section scars?” deadpanned Bryant. “Navel orange, go to bed, bitch!”

Following discussion of Greeting Trends, the Forecasters got to a a segment on Time Trends, which had Bryant hinting at her impending SNL departure.

“In: 10 nice years,” said Bryant.

“In: A friend I couldn’t have done this without,” said Yang, letting his character drop as he got hit with emotion.

“And, whoah!! Look who’s back in!” said Bryant.

“It’s navel orange! We love you, girl,” said Yang.

Che later wondered out loud about what was going to be in and out in the future, with Bryant telling him, “Something new is in…My best guys kissing me,” and subsequently being kissed on the cheek by Yang and Che.

NBC via YouTube TV

Closing out the final Update of the season was Davidson, who said hello up top to Jost, Che, “and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye.”

When Jost noted that Davidson has had “a weird year,” the exiting cast member agreed. “I just never imagined this would be my life. I mean, look at me when I started here,” he said, bringing up a photo from 2014. “Back then, I was just a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. And now, everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while also barely showing up to work.”

Davidson joked that, flashing forward to today, he’s aging “like an old banana,” while Jost “still looks like the only Kennedy that doesn’t drink.”

After thanking Davidson for the compliment, Jost asked if he’s “officially” leaving.

“Yeah, man. [Producer] Lorne [Michaels] accidentally gifted me a sock, so I’m free,” Davidson joked, referencing Dobby the Elf of Harry Potter fame.

“Has a lot changed since you started here?” asked Jost.

“A lot has changed. In three years, Fox News went from calling me a monster for making fun of Congressman Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch to also making fun of Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch,” explained Davidson. “Tucker Carlson called him ‘Eyepatch McCain.’ That’s two veterans in one insult. Jeeze, Colin. Your dad’s a dick!”

After Jost explained that actually, he’s not related to Carlson, Davidson continued his discussion of Fox News. “In fairness…to what I originally said, because clearly it still bothers me, what I was saying…was simply making a joke about someone’s appearance without realizing the medical condition behind it was a sensitive issue, which is an SNL tradition,” he said, as an image of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars popped up on the screen. “On one hand, I don’t like it that people think they can just run up on stage and hit a comedian. But on the other, it’s how I know all my shows will now be sold out.”

Jost then wondered out loud whether Davidson will miss anything about SNL.

“Oh, yeah. Lorne, for sure. He’s amazing,” said Davidson. “He’s led us through the Covid era, even though the only time he wears a mask is at his Eyes Wide Shut parties.”

Per Davidson, Michaels also gives “the best” advice. “This is all true advice that Lorne’s given me. I’ll never forget this. I called him when I got engaged,” shared Davidson. “I said, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating for two weeks,’ and he said, ‘Oh! Hold on for dear life.’ That’s a true thing he said.”

Davidson also remembered that when he auditioned for SNL, Michaels looked him right in the eye and said, “I don’t think you’re right for this show. So, let’s screw this up together.”

“That’s exactly what we did, and that’s why people who think I don’t deserve this job shouldn’t hate me, since we’ve got so much in common. If anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live,” said Davidson. “Seriously, you see a guy bumming cigarettes outside a 7/11 at 2 a.m.? That’s not some meth head. That’s the next Pete Davidson.”

When Jost told Davidson he’ll be missed, Davidson replied, “Oh, thanks Colin. I know it says that on your cue card. You’ve been like an older brother to me, in the way that my mom openly loves you more than she loves me.” He added that he’ll always appreciate SNL for having his back, even when others didn’t, and for allowing him to “work on [himself] and grow.”

“Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was,” Davidson said in closing, “and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home, with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne hosted tonight’s episode, with Japanese Breakfast serving as musical guest. Also exiting from the show tonight were longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. Clips from the final Update of the season can be found above and below.





