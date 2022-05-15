‘SNL’s Weekend Update: Baby Yoda Returns To Promote ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, Talks Up “Spiritual” Awakening

Baby Yoda (Kyle Mooney) returned to SNL‘s tonight to promote Disney+’s series Obi-Wan Kenobi and his own “spiritual” awakening.

“What’s up, Baby Yoda?…You’ve got a new vibe,” anchor Michael Che asked him at the start of the segment.

“Life is all good Michael, real good,” said Baby Yoda. “Of course, Season 3 of Mando coming up—blah, blah, blah, blah, work, work, work.”

Baby Yoda added that it’s also been “a very enlightening time” for him because he’s “spiritual” now.

“That’s right. You studied the ways of the Force, right?” asked Che.

“Ok, relax nerd,” replied Baby Yoda. “You know what an ayahuasca retreat is?”

Baby Yoda explained that he basically did that, “but with a bunch of pills and week”—and instead of a spiritual guide walking him through it, his “boy Tom Holland got on the aux cable.”

“It sounds like a great time,” said Che. “Just make sure you stay safe, man.”

“Nah, don’t tell me what to do,” snapped Baby Yoda. “But yeah, I’m feeling really peaceful these days—getting into crystals, rain sticks, spicy guacamole.”

He noted that he even has started building a community of “very mindful individuals,” which also includes Jared Leto, Santana featuring Rob Thomas, Bob the Builder and Tila Tequila.

“It sounds like a good crew, dude,” said Che.

“Yeah, it’s a cult,” admitted Baby Yoda. “But look, I love everyone, man, even my haters.”

“Really?” Che wondered. “Because you’ve had some strong words for one hater in particular over the years.”

“Yeah, that’s true, but I’m older now,” said Baby Yoda, “and I just want to say, Baby Groot, I know we had our issues. But I mean this from the bottom of my heart: I really, really don’t like you.”

Baby Yoda told Baby Groot that next time he seems him, he’ll chop him down “like Paul Bunyan,” sprinkle him on his blunt and smoke him. “That being said, I love you,” said Baby Yoda, “and I’ve always got your back.”

Also appearing on Update tonight was Field Correspondent Sarah Sherman, who led a studio tour while perpetuating her feud with anchor Colin Jost. Deadline will update this story with video when it comes in.