‘SNL’: Selena Gomez & Melissa Villaseñor Channel Their Inner Chola For Latina Talk Show

Selena Gomez and Melissa Villaseñor—as Sofia and Vanessa, respectively— channeled their inner chola on SNL for a sketch that saw the Latina duo hosting a talk show, A Peek At Pico. Both Gomez and Villaseñor are of Mexican descent.

Their show focused on the comings and goings around the city of Pico Rivera, located in Southeast Los Angeles County, featuring commentary from Sofia and Vanessa discussing what’s been going on in their lives focusing on the most mundane. For example, Gomez’s Sofia can’t get over this new eyeliner she tried recently that poked her in the eye.

“The eyeliner poked me in the eye,” she said with a thick accent. “That’s sad.”

The pair often called on their roving correspondent Chad (Mikey Day), who was reporting live from Pico Park though we never really learn what his coverage is about because the ladies keep cutting him off just as he’s going to reveal something of importance.

Watch the hilarious sketch above.