‘SNL’: Selena Gomez To Make Hosting Debut With Post Malone As Musical Guest

AP

Saturday Night Live is preparing for its final three episodes of the season. Selena Gomez will make her hosting debut on Saturday May 14 with Post Malone also making his musical debut.

This comes as the actor and pop star’s Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, returns for its second season in June and Post Malone’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache also comes out next week.

This weekend, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as host. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star will be joined by Arcade Fire. The Canadian band’s WE album is out this week and it marks the fifth time they will perform on the show.

SNL’s season 47 finale is May 21 with guests still to be announced.

The show, which is produced in association with Broadway Video, comes from creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels.

