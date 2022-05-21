‘SNL’ Promo: Natasha Lyonne Has A Voice Like A Famous TV Detective, They Say

It’s the end of Season 47 of Saturday Night Live, which also means its time for the final promo of the half-year.

Host Natasha Lyonne ((Russian Doll, Poker Face) and musical guest Japanese Breakfast are on this weekend’s SNL menu. But there was one thing for cast members Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon to grok: why does Lyonne’s voice sound like Peter Falk, aka fabled TV detective Columbo?

Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Japanese Breakfast is headed by director, author Michelle Zauner. The group’s album, Jubilee, was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys.