‘SNL’: Michael Che Says He Expects To Stay On NBC Late-Night Show

Saturday Night Live saw one of its biggest exodus in last week’s season finale – with Deadline breaking the news that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving alongside Pete Davidson.

There’s still chatter as to whether others will stay on the show for season 48 with much speculation about the likes of Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost as well as Cecily Strong in what Lorne Michaels called a “year of change”.

Che, however, revealed that he is expecting to stay.

“I think I’m staying,” Che told Bill Simmons on The Ringer founder’s eponymous podcast. “I never know, it’s hard, once the season’s over it’s best to not to make decisions like towards the end of the year because all you want to do is get out of there, you’ve had your fill, but August or September is usually a different story. I don’t have any plans to leave just yet.”

Simmons made a joking comparison to Tom Brady, that one shouldn’t decide to retire immediately after the season ends.

Head writer Che himself joined SNL in 2013 and became a featured player in 2014. He recently passed Seth Meyers to become the second longest-tenured Weekend Update host behind Jost.

Che has been busy outside of SNL over the last year with HBO Max series That Damn Michael Che, which came back for a second season today, and Netflix comedy special Michael Che: Shame the Devil.