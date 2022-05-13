Simon Rex, Uzo Aduba, Jim Gaffigan Among Those Rounding Out All-Star Cast Of Comedy ‘Providence’ From Limelight And Boies Schiller Entertainment

Tim Blake Nelson, Uzo Aduba, Simon Rex, Nina Arianda, Jim Gaffigan, José María Yazpik and Joey Lauren Adams have rounded out the cast of, Providence, a comedy from Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker’s Limelight and David Boies and Zack Schiller’s Boies Schiller Entertainment. Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel are set to star with Potsy Ponciroli directing. Michael Vukadinovich penned the script. Limelight and BSE will fully finance and produce, along with Shannon Houchins’ Hideout Pictures.

Between the previous three stars already announced and this new round, Limelight and BSE look have put together quite the cast for this comedy.

The story follows the eclectic residents of a small, picturesque island town who must navigate a sensational murder and the discovery of a million dollars as a series of increasingly bad decisions upends the once-peaceful community. Principal photography begins this week in North Carolina.

Sellers, Parker, Houchins, Schiller and Boies will produce, with Vukadinovich, Tyler Zacharia, Sam Slater, Phil Keefe, Kevin Brennan and Dane Eckerle executive producing. CJ Barbato will co-produce. Ponciroli recent collaboration with Hideout include Old Henry, which has been a critic’s darling since its premiere at Venice. Verve Ventures and UTA are co-repping the sale of the project.

Rex is repped by Buchwald, Range Media Partners, Aduba is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Schreck Rose, Gaffigan is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose. Tim Blake Nelson is repped by UTA and Gateway Management Company, Arianda is repped by ICM Partners and Schreck Rose, Adams is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Zero Gravity Management and Yazpik is repped by Range.